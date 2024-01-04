Shark Tank India 3: Canvaloop provides a sustainable solution to agricultural waste

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:15
Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI : A green wave has hit the sets of Shark Tank India 3 as it gears up for its Ecopreneur Special. The Ecopreneur Special is an episode dedicated to sustainable and environment friendly businesses. With the spotlight on sustainability, the Ecopreneurs are ready to impress the Sharks and viewers alike with their ideas and innovations. Canvaloop, a bio-material science company, Founded by Shreyans Kokra and Nandini Sarraf Kokra aims to reduce agricultural waste by converting it into sustainable fiber and yarns. As compared to cotton, polyester and nylon, Canvaloop drastically reduces water and energy consumption and carbon emissions with its zero waste proprietary technology used in their production process.

While talking about his experience on Shark Tank India Shreyansh said, "Coming on Shark Tank India was a bit overwhelming, but meeting the sharks was truly a dream come true! They made us feel comfortable, and we enjoyed answering their numerous questions. It was especially insightful to see how their feedback helped refine our pitch and strengthen our strategy. One memorable moment was when Namita started answering questions on our behalf, showcasing their deep engagement with our business. Overall, the experience was invaluable and incredibly rewarding."

Currently converting 200 tons of agricultural waste into 40 tons of textile grade fiber every month, Shreyans and Nandini aspire to convert 1 lakh ton of the annual textile fiber consumption to agri-waste fiber within the next five years. They were successfully able to intrigue all the Sharks with their purpose and vision, especially Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar who were impressed by the order commitment they have received for the next financial year. Seeking a funding of 1 crore for 1.33% equity, Canvaloop received all the Sharks. Eventually, they struck a deal of 2 crores for 4% equity with Radhika Gupta, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Azhar Iqubal.

To witness Canvaloop weave its magic, tune in to Shark Tank India 3, only on YouTube Sony LIV!

 

 

Shark Tank India 3 Shreyans Kokra Nandini Sarraf Kokra aman gupta Namita Thapar Anupam Mittal Azhar Iqubal.Radhika Gupta Sony LIV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
MUMBAI: Crew features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by...
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
MUMBAI : Ever since Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' has been released, it has made the...
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!
MUMBAI : With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, 'Crew', Balaji Motion Pictures has once...
U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti Overwhelmed after Meeting SRK, said, "Everybody in my office went nuts, and I didn't realize the level of love that is there for Shah Rukh Khan across the country”
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar not just in India but in the world. His stardom extends far...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer second trailer to be out on THIS date
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the...
Recent Stories
Kriti
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match
Ravi Dubey
Did you know? The superhit song 'Ve Haaniyaan' is made under Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Maiden music label 'Dreamiyata Music'!
Shiv
BARC Ratings: Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Mangal Lakshmi sees rise in TRP; Udne Ki Asha sees a drop TRP; Kundali Bhgaya sees a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak; YRKKH, SSTTT
Garvita Sidhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehllata Hai: Garvita Sidhwani says, ‘I am closer to my character Ruhi than my role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ - EXCLUSIVE
Shruti Panwar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shruti Panwar reveals the REAL REASON behind Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s TERMINATION - Exclusive
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare spotted having a fun banter with poor kids, netizens gush about his modesty