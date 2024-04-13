Shark Tank India 3: Founders of P-TAL return cheques to sharks with gratitude and blessings

Shark

MUMBAI: The audience's interest in Shark Tank India has maintained even after Season 3 has ended. The program's captivating business tales and pitches have consistently garnered media attention. The most recent season of the program included a focus on the upscale brassware brand P-TAL. The brand has released a touching film in which it thanks the five sharks who contributed to it.

The brand posted a video on its Instagram account, expressing its sincere gratitude to the five sharks who invested in the company: Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

The brand wrote in the caption, “We are sending the cheques back to all the 5 sharks from Shark Tank India who invested in us. All the 5 sharks in our panel (Aman, Anupam, Amit, Namita, Vineeta) had agreed to put in: ₹20L each at 0.64% equity, Experience, expertise and time, Network and connects with relevant helpful individuals. When we went to our artisans and shared this with them, they got overjoyed and had tears of happiness in their eyes.”

The caption continued, “To express their gratitude, we are sending a cheque on their behalf to each of the 5 sharks, paying them: Love, Respect, Blessings. And a P-TAL product especially handcrafted by them. Afterall, this truly is the wealth that our artisans possess! We are extremely grateful to Shark Tank India, the sharks, our team and all of you for always supporting us.”

Punjabi artisans expressed their gratitude to the investors in the video for trusting in their trade. Their work being on TV made them delighted. They expressed gratitude most beautifully.

As soon as the brand posted the video, people flooded the comment section with appreciation. One user wrote, “This is one of the most creative and wholesome reel I have come across. 'The Bank of Blessings' aah.” Another user commented, “This is probably the most touching video on the internet after a long long time.”

The three founders of the brassware brand made a pitch on Shark Tank that caught the interest of all five sharks, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal.

They sought Rs 50 lakh for 1 percent equity at first; however, they eventually accepted a lower valuation and were able to obtain twice as much. Anupam suggested, "Paisa aur lelo (Take more money)" as Rs 1 crore for 3.2 percent equity was offered by Vineeta.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- Pinkvilla

