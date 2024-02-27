Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal engage in a heated debate over cracking a deal; Namita says ‘Mujhe khud ko market…’

The plant-based nutrition company was started by Vibha Harish, who drew inspiration from her own experience with PCOS at the age of twelve. Her investigation into Ayurveda and herbalism for healing stemmed from this event.
MUMBAI: The judges in the most recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 were Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Azhar Iqubal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal. Vibha and Soorya, a husband-and-wife team, launched their brand Cosmix, positioning it as a health and wellness company that creates blends customized to meet different dietary requirements.

The plant-based nutrition company was started by Vibha Harish, who drew inspiration from her own experience with PCOS since the age of twelve. Her investigation into Ayurveda and herbalism for healing stemmed from this event.

When Namita wanted to make an offer, Peyush seemed upset, saying, “Saare acche sawal hum puch lete hai or aap offer dedeti hai.” (We ask all the relevant questions, and you come in the end to make the offer.) In response to the pitchers and Peyush, Namita replied, “Mujhe khud ko market karne ki zarurat nahi hai.” (I don’t need to market myself.) Namita then proposed offering the pitchers Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1 per cent equity, saying, “You know who the right partner is.”

For a 1 percent stake, Vibha and Soorya are seeking Rs 1 crore. Nevertheless, Namita and Anupam join together and make an offer of Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2% ownership and 1% royalty up until they receive Rs 2 crores back. Suddenly, Peyush, who wasn’t interested before, offers Rs 1 crore for 1 percent ownership and 1 percent royalty until they return Rs 2 crores.

Peyush negotiates but Anupam keeps interrupting him by saying, “Peyush chahte hain aap technology company bane, you have to decide apni company banani hai or work for Peyush.” Peyush, Anupam, and Namita Thapar get into a big argument while trying to seal the deal. Peyush defends himself, saying he made his offer without criticizing Anupam’s deal but it’s childish for Anupam to criticize others.

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 noticed the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 10:12

