Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar's Jab at Anupam Mittal raises eyebrows; says ‘He will give you a good offer because he doesn’t’

The show's creators released a new teaser on Wednesday, in which Namita Thapar was seen making fun of Anupam Mittal for criticizing Vineeta Singh for lowering a company's valuation. Rahul Dua, the host of the episode, introduced sharks to two rental clothes companies at the start of the promo.
MUMBAI: Judges on Shark Tank India are frequently spotted arguing with one another. The show's creators released a new teaser on Wednesday, in which Namita Thapar was seen making fun of Anupam Mittal for criticizing Vineeta Singh for lowering a company's valuation.

Rahul Dua, the host of the episode, introduced sharks to two rental clothes companies at the start of the promo. Then he revealed that two pitches will be given back-to-back for the first time in Shark Tank India history, after which the judges will announce their picks. After the pitch, Vineeta Singh was shown making a deal offer to the business owners; however, Anupam Mittal questioned her about why the company's valuation had decreased.

While Vineeta looked seemingly upset with Anupam’s remark, Namita Thapar jumped in to taunt Mittal. “Anupam will give you a good offer because he doesn’t want to upset you,” she said. The promo ended with Anupam saying, “Sometimes sharks are unfair.” Watch the promo here:

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

