Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar's strong response to online trolls; Says ‘I would do just fine even without daddy money’

MUMBAI: Renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Namita Thapar responded appropriately to a troll who questioned where she would be without "daddy's money." Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and an investor on Shark Tank India, came under heavy fire during a recent Reddit AMA session when she claimed that her success was solely due to her inherited wealth.

Ms. Thapar gave it back to her troll during the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session after it was asked where she would be without "daddy's money." In response to that, she wrote, “I am a CA (first attempt)…MBA…fantastic credentials… I’m sure I would do just fine even without daddy money, my friend!”

Meanwhile, another person asked, “You didn’t build your own business, so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?” To which she responded, saying, “Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too.”

On a closing note, she wrote, “Check out my 18 investments in Season 1 and 16 in Season 2 (so far)…they are all diverse industries….the business has to excite me, and i have the humility to back out where I feel I can’t add value,” she wrote. “But yes, I am a’selective’ investor… that’s my unapologetic style.”

Since the show's debut season, Namita Thapar has been a part of Shark Tank India. Even though the third season of the show is presently underway, Namita recently talked about how she was "ghosted" by the creators after their deal was broadcast on television. In an interview with the Finance with Sharan YouTube channel, Namita stated that the pitchers' side exhibits a "lack of integrity."

“A lot of people are very clueless when it comes to the count of investments because what they don’t realise is when we start doing our due diligence, there are multiple things that… there’s literally a lack of integrity on the part of founders. There are many founders who have ghosted me. There are many founders who, when we do the due diligence, the numbers they quoted at the tank, they are completely off, not just marginally but substantially off,” Namita shared.

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

