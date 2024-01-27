Shark Tank India 3: OMG! Aman Gupta taunts Peyush Bansal as he pitches his offer “apne talent ko chori na karle”

The latest pitcher on the show is Pratyusha Vemuri Venkata founder of AI Kavach who asks for Rs 50 lakh for 1.25% equity.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 16:10
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is the newest Shark to join the panel of sharks. The latest pitcher on the show is Pratyusha Vemuri Venkata founder of AI Kavach who asks for Rs 50 lakh for 1.25% equity. 

Also Read- What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta gives warning to third-generation toy maker of backing off; Here’s what went wrong!

She spoke about cybercrime and how our phones can hear our conversations. She added, “Phones listen to you and that is how cyber frauds use that opportunity.” Her company’s aim is to create safer digital interactions. The company detects fraudulent messages, apps and calls. 

Pratyusha narrated how she fell into a scam while ordering for a Jhoola online for Rs 5000 but never received it.

Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta and other sharks  as well narrated their experience of getting scam messages. Peyush then matches her offer and puts forth the condition that if he is investing in it then he should be treated as an advisor. To this Aman says, “Let me also make my pitch” He then shows his watch and glasses hinting at the brands and says, “Let me show you what technology goes here and what technology goes there. I don’t talk about technology because we do technology. So I don’t need to show. Main phenkta nahi hu zyada. Mujhe toh lagta hai ye apne talent ko chori na karle. Aap apne dhande ka mazboot khiladi ho, main India me business banane ke mazboot khiladi hu. So you decide and I will also match your offer.”

Meanwhile Pratyusha comes with a counter offer and makes a pitch for both; Rs 1 crore for 2.5% equity + 2.5% advisory equity. Surprisingly, Aman and Peyush agree to the deal together while Vineeta is left shocked.

Also Read- The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-msn

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank 3 Ankur Warikoo Shark Tank Shark Tank India 2 Shark Tank Sharks aman gupta boat Peeyush Bansal Namita Thapar Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Amit Jain TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 16:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Karan Kundrra defends Munawar Faruqui as he enters the house says “You have done a mistake leave it in the past and move on”
Hiba Nawab
Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares her new look from the show and it will make your jaws drops
Zohaiib Siddiqui and actress Parul Chauhan
Breaking News: Imlie actor Zohaiib Siddiqui and actress Parul Chauhan roped in for Masterstroke Productions’ next!
Bigg Boss Season
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Pooja Bhatt gives the best advice to Mannara Chopra as she enters the house
Mouni Roy
Congrats: Mouni Roy shares pictures and fond memories as she celebrates her MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY with husband Suraj Nambiar!
Shrimad Ramayan
Audience feels that Shrimad Ramayan is a MUST WATCH; says ‘music elevates every scene’