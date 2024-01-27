Shark Tank India 3: OMG! Aman Gupta taunts Peyush Bansal as he pitches his offer “apne talent ko chori na karle”

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is the newest Shark to join the panel of sharks. The latest pitcher on the show is Pratyusha Vemuri Venkata founder of AI Kavach who asks for Rs 50 lakh for 1.25% equity.

Also Read- What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta gives warning to third-generation toy maker of backing off; Here’s what went wrong!

She spoke about cybercrime and how our phones can hear our conversations. She added, “Phones listen to you and that is how cyber frauds use that opportunity.” Her company’s aim is to create safer digital interactions. The company detects fraudulent messages, apps and calls.

Pratyusha narrated how she fell into a scam while ordering for a Jhoola online for Rs 5000 but never received it.

Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta and other sharks as well narrated their experience of getting scam messages. Peyush then matches her offer and puts forth the condition that if he is investing in it then he should be treated as an advisor. To this Aman says, “Let me also make my pitch” He then shows his watch and glasses hinting at the brands and says, “Let me show you what technology goes here and what technology goes there. I don’t talk about technology because we do technology. So I don’t need to show. Main phenkta nahi hu zyada. Mujhe toh lagta hai ye apne talent ko chori na karle. Aap apne dhande ka mazboot khiladi ho, main India me business banane ke mazboot khiladi hu. So you decide and I will also match your offer.”

Meanwhile Pratyusha comes with a counter offer and makes a pitch for both; Rs 1 crore for 2.5% equity + 2.5% advisory equity. Surprisingly, Aman and Peyush agree to the deal together while Vineeta is left shocked.

Also Read- The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-msn