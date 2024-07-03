Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’

Peyush received a lot of appreciation for his thoughtful gesture, but now he's made some concerning accusations. She recently asserted in an interview with the popular news portal that Peyush was the "worst" shark on the program.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 09:57
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, we witnessed Peyush Bansal comforting Saumya Mishra, a pitcher when she broke down after a disagreement with Anupam Mittal. Peyush received a lot of appreciation for his thoughtful gesture, but now he's made some concerning accusations. She recently asserted in an interview with the popular news portal that Peyush was the "worst" shark on the program. She claimed that Bansal used her reputation to boost his personal publicity, calling it a very "smart" move on his part.

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's CRITIQUE on skincare brand founder's arrogance; Says 'Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rahi hai' )

“Whenever I tried to explain something, they were catching certain words and hammering them. Peyush used the word ‘ladki’, I never said that, you can see the episode and unedited version. All I said was that ‘client ko lagta hai jo bhi ladki mera kare woh trained ho.’ I always referred to our therapists as therapists, I was just putting the client’s version and it was just the phrase. Peyush just hung on to it and I think it was a very smart attempt to build his own PR,” Soumya said.

“In the episode, it seems like Peyush was very sweet as he came and consoled me but he was the worst of all. When I put my point of view and they saw that I was completely broken down. Just to bolden their image, he comes and says ‘main toh aapko feedback de raha tha’ and all of that. But all that Peyush was doing all this while was to build his own brand at the cost of my image,” she added.

Anupam Mittal also called Soumya "arrogant" during her pitch. The pitcher expressed her disappointment, saying that it "became about my character," in a similar conversation. “I was scared of what kind of impression that will go to my own customers, employees, friends and everyone when the episode will air,” she said.

Soumya further stressed that she never intended to insult anyone on the broadcast. The sharks, she claimed, “really hammered me very badly with that” after using her words.

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal engage in a heated debate over cracking a deal; Namita says ‘Mujhe khud ko market…’)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- News 18

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 09:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh frames Anupama for his deeds, latter gets arrested
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’
MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, we witnessed Peyush Bansal comforting Saumya Mishra, a pitcher when...
Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’
MUMBAI: Temptation Island India fame Cheshtha Bhagat has officially ended their relationship with Nikhil Mehta. The...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhaval and Natasha support family in the time of need
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini unaware of Sumedh's real identity
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi takes advantage of Abhira and Dev's proximity
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Pulkit
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Cheshtha Bhagat
Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’
Yogesh
Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors
Dalljiet
Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel
Jhanak
Jhanak: ‘It is a challenge to take over the work of what an actor has done and give it a fresh start’, says Poorva Gokhale on replacing Dolly Sohi - EXCLUSIVE
Ayesha Khan
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has fans SMITTEN KITTENS with her dance video as she performs with Terrence Lewis!
Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 17: Pratik Sehajpal opens up on Abhishek Kumar’s comparison with him inside the house - EXCLUSIVE