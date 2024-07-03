Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’

MUMBAI: In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, we witnessed Peyush Bansal comforting Saumya Mishra, a pitcher when she broke down after a disagreement with Anupam Mittal. Peyush received a lot of appreciation for his thoughtful gesture, but now he's made some concerning accusations. She recently asserted in an interview with the popular news portal that Peyush was the "worst" shark on the program. She claimed that Bansal used her reputation to boost his personal publicity, calling it a very "smart" move on his part.

“Whenever I tried to explain something, they were catching certain words and hammering them. Peyush used the word ‘ladki’, I never said that, you can see the episode and unedited version. All I said was that ‘client ko lagta hai jo bhi ladki mera kare woh trained ho.’ I always referred to our therapists as therapists, I was just putting the client’s version and it was just the phrase. Peyush just hung on to it and I think it was a very smart attempt to build his own PR,” Soumya said.

“In the episode, it seems like Peyush was very sweet as he came and consoled me but he was the worst of all. When I put my point of view and they saw that I was completely broken down. Just to bolden their image, he comes and says ‘main toh aapko feedback de raha tha’ and all of that. But all that Peyush was doing all this while was to build his own brand at the cost of my image,” she added.

Anupam Mittal also called Soumya "arrogant" during her pitch. The pitcher expressed her disappointment, saying that it "became about my character," in a similar conversation. “I was scared of what kind of impression that will go to my own customers, employees, friends and everyone when the episode will air,” she said.

Soumya further stressed that she never intended to insult anyone on the broadcast. The sharks, she claimed, “really hammered me very badly with that” after using her words.

