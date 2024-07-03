Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Misra gets called as ARROGANT; Later cracks deal with Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta

MUMBAI: There have been plenty of arguments and strife on Shark Tank India 3. Saumya Misra, the pitcher for the skincare business Avataar, recently had a bad encounter with the Shark Tank India judges. Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal called Saumya arrogant but also pointed out that Saumya became defensive when legitimate concerns were brought up.

Meanwhile, Vineeta Singh took offense to a remark Saumya made regarding her customers. The pitcher recently talked to the popular news portal, describing how terrifying her encounter with the sharks was and how she would never want to see them again.

Speaking to the popular news portal about her experience, Saumya said she never thought the episode would turn out the way it did. Although she began her pitch positively, a large portion of that was cut out.

Speaking with the publication about what went wrong, Saumya said that things took a turn for the worse when the comparison started. She claimed that she took issue with the judges' comparison of her conduct to those of others. She claimed that despite her repeated efforts to caution the sharks to avoid putting everyone in the same bucket, they ignored her advice.

She referred to her enterprise as a cost-effective skin clinic and beauty business that treats body issues. She claimed that she was told for a good thirty to forty minutes that "ismein toh koi bhi differentiation nahi hai" and "yeh toh koi bhi kar lega" were the sharks' responses to her request that they not compare her to other brands that were different. She said that all five of the sharks resisted a great deal.

She further stated that she left the deal upon realizing the judges weren't ready to hear her side of the story. She claimed that even though Peyush used the term "ladki," she never stated it. She claimed that she simply tried to present the client's perspective and that she always referred to therapists as therapists. She said that Peyush had just held onto it and that it was a really cunning move to establish his own reputation.

Saumya further claimed it became all about her character. Instead of saying that her business was not good, it was insinuated that she is not a good person, who doesn’t respect her employees and customers. She said that she broke down at that moment.

The founder of Avataar said that Vineeta also treated her poorly and that the judge belittled her. She claimed that the sharks had been picking on her personality since they had nothing constructive to say about her business. After all of this, she stated, she would never want to meet Vineeta and Peyush.

At last, Saumya managed to make a deal with Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

