Shark Tank India 3: Really! Shark Ritesh Agarwal thinks THESE two Hindi films actors would be perfect as sharks on the show

After two successful seasons, the third season is here and 6 news judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 16:30
Ritesh

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and 6 news judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala.

Also read- Exclusive: Shark Tank India season 3 to wrap shooting for the show on December 16?

 

Recently, OYO Rooms Founder, Ritesh Agarwal was asked which Hindi films actor he thought would fit the bill as a shark on the show and he said “Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh”

Agarwal said that Ranveer will bring a consumer understanding as well as a great energy to the show. As for Kartik, he said that Kartik being from a small town has climbed the ladder of success systematically and silently. Additionally Agarwal also opined that Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav might be a good choice as a shark.

Also Read-​​​​​​​The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

credit-BollywoodLife 

Shark India India 3 deepinder Goyal Ashneer Grover Ritesh Agarwal Bollywood Zomato WTF Fitness TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Praises for Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'
MUMBAI: In an exclusive chat, Siddhant Chaturvedi, riding high on the success of the Netflix film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan...
Whoa! Aarya 3 actress Sushmita Sen reveals learning the martial art Kalaripayattu from a professional
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been in the news for her upcoming series Aarya Antim Vaar. The actress has always left...
Lol! Shabana Azmi reveals Tabu teased her about her kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI: Karan JOhar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a huge success and had some big talents like Alia, Ranveer,...
Shark Tank India 3: Really! Shark Ritesh Agarwal thinks THESE two Hindi films actors would be perfect as sharks on the show
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the...
Dance Deewane: Really! Suniel Shetty spills the beans on being the judge of the show, reveals THIS person encouraged to take it up
MUMBAI : Colors is coming up with Dance Deewane for the dance lovers and none other than Hindi film actor Suniel Shetty...
Exciting! Tanuj Virwani spills the beans on his role in Karan Johar's Yodha; Says ‘I would love…’
MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani is currently happy in his marriage to Tanya Jacob and has a strong slate of movies planned...
Recent Stories
Siddhant
Interesting! Siddhant Chaturvedi Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after Praises for Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Suniel Shetty
Dance Deewane: Really! Suniel Shetty spills the beans on being the judge of the show, reveals THIS person encouraged to take it up
Arjit
Interesting! Arjit Taneja Reveals His Ideal Relationship Vision Inspired by 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'
Mannara
Must read! Mannara Chopra reveals how Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have forgotten her after the show ended, read on
Gautami
Interesting! Gautami Kapoor: A Journey from Onscreen Sibling to Real-Life Love Story with Ram Kapoor
LEENESH MATTO
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew
Piyush
Indian Idol Season 14: Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance