Shark Tank India 3: Really! Shark Ritesh Agarwal thinks THESE two Hindi films actors would be perfect as sharks on the show

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and 6 news judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala.

Recently, OYO Rooms Founder, Ritesh Agarwal was asked which Hindi films actor he thought would fit the bill as a shark on the show and he said “Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh”

Agarwal said that Ranveer will bring a consumer understanding as well as a great energy to the show. As for Kartik, he said that Kartik being from a small town has climbed the ladder of success systematically and silently. Additionally Agarwal also opined that Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav might be a good choice as a shark.

credit-BollywoodLife