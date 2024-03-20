Shark Tank India 3: Witness three compelling brand pitches that captivate the Sharks with innovative ideas and ventures

The founders of SpecOps, a tactical gear firm, Kaabil Kids, an online chess academy for young children, and OddGiraffe, a distinctive stationery brand, will face off against the sharks in the most recent promotional video.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 12:13
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, including fashion and food, showcased their ideas in the third season of Shark Tank India. Through this platform, they were able to convince the Sharks to invest in them, which resulted in a lively showcase of innovative ideas and ventures.

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Founder shocks everyone asking for Rs 1250 funding, ‘never seen anybody like you’)

The founders of SpecOps, a tactical gear firm, Kaabil Kids, an online chess academy for young children, and OddGiraffe, a distinctive stationery brand, will face off against the sharks in the most recent promotional video.

At the beginning of the video, SpecOps presented a drill about how soldiers confirm the safety of citizens in the working area. The brand aims to design products while keeping operations in mind.

The Sharks were pleased with Odd Giraffe's offering and were impressed by the quality of the pitch made by the online health firm. According to Vineeta Singh, “I love the quotes.” Aman inquired about the projection of the company, and the founders said, “8 to 9 crore.” Aman presented an offer and said, “Do log 8 crore ka business matlab I can’t get over it. (The fact that two people have an 8 crore business, I can't get over it).”

When Aman said to SpecOps founders, “Valuation m aapko thodi si logical dunga, (I'll give you a slightly logical valuation),” the founder of SpecOps said, “Valuation jo aap mujhe de rahe hai, if we were not on this platform, mai toh sunta bhi nahi. (The valuation that you are offering me, if we were not on this platform, I wouldn't even consider it).”

Aman showed great surprise at the firms' potential during the discussions, highlighting the substantial room for expansion. Aman says, “Abhi tak India ne koi aisa brand banaya nahi hai, jahan tak mai janta hu, it is something which is very new, that is the risk I am taking. (So far, India has not created any such brand, as far as I know; it is something very new, and that is the risk I am taking).” The promo concludes, with Aman saying, “Hum Sharks hai ya aap? (Are we Sharks or are you?)”

The promo reads, “#SpecOps, a tactical gear brand, #KaabilKids, an online Chess Academy for young children, and #OddGiraffe, a quirky stationery brand! Who amongst them will present a pitch that gets them the deal? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.”

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Can FarmDidi secure investment from sharks despite the absence of an action plan?)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 12:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mirzapur season 3 actress Rasika Duggal drops beautiful pictures from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Rasika Duggal has left a strong mark with her performances over the years and has become one of the most well-...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: The Brar family mourns the tragic loss of Inder and Sahiba's unborn child
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the major movies coming out shortly. It is one large project being produced...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Really! Abhiraj will use Amruta against Virat
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eager for their unborn child to arrive. On November 14, 2018, the couple...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai FAN FICTION: Manisha shows an ARROGANT Sanjay and Kajal their right place; wins over the audience’s hearts!
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’
Ekta
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show
Mangal Lakshmi
Five times Mangal and Lakshmi gave us major sister goals on COLORS’ ‘Mangal Lakshmi’