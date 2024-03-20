Shark Tank India 3: Witness three compelling brand pitches that captivate the Sharks with innovative ideas and ventures

MUMBAI: Entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, including fashion and food, showcased their ideas in the third season of Shark Tank India. Through this platform, they were able to convince the Sharks to invest in them, which resulted in a lively showcase of innovative ideas and ventures.

The founders of SpecOps, a tactical gear firm, Kaabil Kids, an online chess academy for young children, and OddGiraffe, a distinctive stationery brand, will face off against the sharks in the most recent promotional video.

At the beginning of the video, SpecOps presented a drill about how soldiers confirm the safety of citizens in the working area. The brand aims to design products while keeping operations in mind.

The Sharks were pleased with Odd Giraffe's offering and were impressed by the quality of the pitch made by the online health firm. According to Vineeta Singh, “I love the quotes.” Aman inquired about the projection of the company, and the founders said, “8 to 9 crore.” Aman presented an offer and said, “Do log 8 crore ka business matlab I can’t get over it. (The fact that two people have an 8 crore business, I can't get over it).”

When Aman said to SpecOps founders, “Valuation m aapko thodi si logical dunga, (I'll give you a slightly logical valuation),” the founder of SpecOps said, “Valuation jo aap mujhe de rahe hai, if we were not on this platform, mai toh sunta bhi nahi. (The valuation that you are offering me, if we were not on this platform, I wouldn't even consider it).”

Aman showed great surprise at the firms' potential during the discussions, highlighting the substantial room for expansion. Aman says, “Abhi tak India ne koi aisa brand banaya nahi hai, jahan tak mai janta hu, it is something which is very new, that is the risk I am taking. (So far, India has not created any such brand, as far as I know; it is something very new, and that is the risk I am taking).” The promo concludes, with Aman saying, “Hum Sharks hai ya aap? (Are we Sharks or are you?)”

