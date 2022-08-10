Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s lavish South Delhi home has 100-150 bottles of alcohol, gold plated coasters and the infamous Rs 10 crore dining table, among other things

Ashneer who has released his book Doglapan has a lavish home in Delhi. He and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover own a luxurious home in Delhi.
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's lavish South Delhi home has 100-150 bottles of alcohol, gold plated coasters and the infamous Rs 10 crore dining table, among other things

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier.

Ashneer Grover-CEO BharatPe, however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2. Shockingly, he has also unfollowed all the other sharks on social media.

Ashneer who has released his book Doglapan has a lavish home in Delhi. He and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover own a luxurious home in Delhi.  

During a home tour interview with a popular digital video publisher where he showed his home in Delhi, which has a personal elevator. His wife Madhuri showed her favorite spot in the house, which is the beautiful living area with ivory couches and a tea table with gold-plated coasters.

Ashneer then shows his figurine that was gifted to him by the Shark Tank India team. His wife then says, “I used to like him as a shark. But of course, this version is better.”

Ashneer then shows us his in-house bar with over 100-150 bottles of alcohol. While he added that the bar was mostly for his dad, he then moved on to show us his dining table which is rumored to be Rs 10 crores. He joked, “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth 10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth 10 crore but then the table is worth 10 crore.” His house is full of lovely paintings as well.

Ashneer’s home also features a 50 meter long corridor where he used to run and train with his personal trainer. He then takes us to show his bedroom that features huge French windows and a king-sized bed with a bedside table having an assortment of healthy snacks. He then gave viewers a glimpse of his garage that has a fleet of expensive cars like his wife’s favorite Maybach and Ashneer’s favorite green Porsche, among many others.

Check out the video here;

