Shark Tank India S2 sharks and host Rahul Dua to groove along with Gudiya on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :Will the Sharks bite the bait set by Kapil Sharma’s atrangi mohalla? Gear up for a fun-tabulous weekend as Sony Entertainment Television's popular reality shows will once again come together on one stage.  The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the Sharks of Shark Tank India season 2- Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com) along with their host Rahul Dua this Sunday. The episode promises to be a rib-tickling delight with endless laughter, some sharky gossip about this season and a sneak peek into their journey as entrepreneurs.

We have all known our beloved sharks for their immense knowledge in business and their unmatchable grip on what they do but this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, viewers will get to see the Sharks set the stage on fire with their dance moves. Making them groove to her tunes (in a fun way) will be Guidya, Laundry wali who will make the sharks showcase their thumkas on the song ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ alonhg with the Shark Tank India S2 host Rahul Dua. A fun-tastic moment worth watching!

Don’t miss watching The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

