Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Amit Jain offers an unbelievable Rs 5 crores for a pitch, read the deets here…

But what really got everyone’s attention was when a pitch was made and a whopping Rs 5 crores was offered for it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 10:22
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

From a Paithani saree brand owner to an OTT platform with local Indian dialect, there have been pitches of all kinds on the reality show.

But what really got everyone’s attention was when a pitch was made and a whopping Rs 5 crores was offered for it. The reality show has shown this in its promo, which has made everyone’s jaw drop. CarDekho. Com co-founder and CEO Amit Jain is heard saying, ‘5 crores 5 percent.” The Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal adds to the excitement saying, “Biggest offer on ‘Shark Tank India.”

The promo’s caption read, “Who are these pitchers and why are the Sharks offering them Rs 5 crore?” The pitchers and their identity is yet to be revealed. It will be known who got this whopping huge amount in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank Indian season 2.

The show has become popular since it’s first season and the sharks this season are- Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

credit-koimoi

 

Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 10:22

