Shark Tank India Season 3: Direct-to-Consumer fashion brand grabs spotlight; Anupam Mittal teases, ‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai’

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India Season 3 allows business owners to present their concepts and get money and is drawing attention with its compelling episodes. The most recent teaser posted on the show's social media channels offers an inside look at one of the pitches, building fans' excitement for the display of creative ideas and commercial transactions.

A fascinating episode of Shark Tank India Season 3 features Littlebox, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) clothing firm that specializes in serving Generation Z. The latest teaser was posted on the official social media channels for the show, has generated excitement among fans by providing an intimate look at the heated discussions between the Sharks and the entrepreneurs.

When one of the Sharks, Aman Gupta, asked about sales during the pitch, the Littlebox founders boldly replied, "Last month, we did 2 crore." The judges all took notice of this information. At first, all five Sharks showed interest in Littlebox and made proposals to invest. Namita made a generous offer of 60 crore, but Vineeta Singh only offered 75 lakh in exchange for a 2 percent equity stake. Aman Gupta offered 75 lakh for 1.5 percent equity, while Amit Jain offered 50 lakh for one percent. Anupam Mittal made a 75 lakh offer with a 2 percent royalty.

However, when Vineeta modified her offer to remove debt and royalties, the dynamics altered. Anupam and Amit Jain revised their offers in response to this modification, bringing them down to 75 lakh for 1% equity. Viewers are left wondering which deal the brand would ultimately select after watching the promo.

As the tension rises, Anupam Mittal adds, "Paachon sharks abhi bhi interested hai par picture abhi baaki hai (5 sharks are still interested, but the picture is yet to be completed)." The promo is uploaded with a caption, “It's raining offers for #LittleBox in the Tank! Which offer will they close? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, Mon-Fri at 10 PM on Sony LIV.”

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

