Shark Tank India Season 3: Direct-to-Consumer fashion brand grabs spotlight; Anupam Mittal teases, ‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai’

The most recent teaser posted on the show's social media channels offers an inside look at one of the pitches, building fans' excitement for the display of creative ideas and commercial transactions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 10:42
Anupam Mittal

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India Season 3 allows business owners to present their concepts and get money and is drawing attention with its compelling episodes. The most recent teaser posted on the show's social media channels offers an inside look at one of the pitches, building fans' excitement for the display of creative ideas and commercial transactions.

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's CRITIQUE on skincare brand founder's arrogance; Says 'Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rahi hai' )

A fascinating episode of Shark Tank India Season 3 features Littlebox, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) clothing firm that specializes in serving Generation Z. The latest teaser was posted on the official social media channels for the show, has generated excitement among fans by providing an intimate look at the heated discussions between the Sharks and the entrepreneurs.

When one of the Sharks, Aman Gupta, asked about sales during the pitch, the Littlebox founders boldly replied, "Last month, we did 2 crore." The judges all took notice of this information. At first, all five Sharks showed interest in Littlebox and made proposals to invest. Namita made a generous offer of 60 crore, but Vineeta Singh only offered 75 lakh in exchange for a 2 percent equity stake. Aman Gupta offered 75 lakh for 1.5 percent equity, while Amit Jain offered 50 lakh for one percent. Anupam Mittal made a 75 lakh offer with a 2 percent royalty.

However, when Vineeta modified her offer to remove debt and royalties, the dynamics altered. Anupam and Amit Jain revised their offers in response to this modification, bringing them down to 75 lakh for 1% equity. Viewers are left wondering which deal the brand would ultimately select after watching the promo.

As the tension rises, Anupam Mittal adds, "Paachon sharks abhi bhi interested hai par picture abhi baaki hai (5 sharks are still interested, but the picture is yet to be completed)." The promo is uploaded with a caption, “It's raining offers for #LittleBox in the Tank! Which offer will they close? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, Mon-Fri at 10 PM on Sony LIV.”

Season three of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 saw the return of several well-known sharks from previous seasons, including Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Aman Gupta, cofounder of Boat, and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Capital, joined them on the panel. Ronnie Screwvala, a film producer, just joined the program as well.

(Also read: Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal engage in a heated debate over cracking a deal; Namita says ‘Mujhe khud ko market…’)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- News 18

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 10:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shark Tank India Season 3: Direct-to-Consumer fashion brand grabs spotlight; Anupam Mittal teases, ‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai’
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India Season 3 allows business owners to present their concepts and get money and is drawing...
Rihanna's THIS comment to Janhvi Kapoor on a viral 'Zingat' video from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala
MUMBAI: Everyone was in awe as Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna danced to Zingaat. The famous artist sang at Radhika Merchant...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj makes sure to keep Dimpy and Titu away from each other
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj jealous of Anupama's settled life in America
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
SRK and Gauri Khan's HEARTFELT dance to 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from Veer Zaara sparks social media a buzz
MUMBAI: When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Main Hoon Yahaan from Veer Zaara, it went viral on social media....
It was quite challenging to film a love-making scene with a girl: Ramnitu Chaudhary on Honey Trap Squad season 2
MUMBAI : Ramnitu will soon be seen in the second season of Altt Balaji’s “Honey Trap Squad”. The young actress who has...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Rihanna's THIS comment to Janhvi Kapoor on a viral 'Zingat' video from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Yashashri Masurkar: People have become aware about mental health issues
Anupamaa
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
Kanchi Singh
Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work
Arti Singh
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
Nikki Sharma
Nikki Sharma Grateful for Playing Shakti: A Strong Character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Vanshaj
Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE