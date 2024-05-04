Shark Tank India Season 3: Pitcher Pranjay Mittal owner of Creme Castle talks about how he began his company; reveals the vision post the deal with the Sharks - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The TV reality show features a host of entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of venture capitalists called 'Sharks'.

These Sharks decide whether or not to invest in their companies. They also give a chance to start-ups to raise money to expand their businesses.

In the upcoming season Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Room, Founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be the judges of the show.

In the previous season, the Sharks were really tough as investors. They thought well before investing in the pitcher.

The new season has begun and the audience are loving it and the Sharks are thinking twice before investing in the pitcher.

Pranjay Mittal who is the owner of Creme Castle bakery shop had cracked a deal with the Sharks on the show and was happy that he could crack it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pranjay and asked him how his journey began and now since he cracked this deal what is his vision for the company.

How did you begin your journey with Creme Castle?

There are two parts to this, there are two stories to it one is connected to my mother and the other is with me. My mother always has the love for baking since we were living in a small town nothing much we could do, then we shifted to greater Nodia, mom had access to lot of things so she started to baking and she got tremendous response from the society, family and friends and everyone and from house only she was doing amazing business and that was her story.

I come from a business family, my father is a business man and earlier I had two start up companies but both of them failed. My mom started this business as my dad lended some money to my mom and then she decided to start the business and I held the set up and I was doing all this I realized there is a great scope in the industry and hence I joined the business and since we are scaling it up, it's actually my mom's business to begin with and then I found it potential.

When you came on Shark Tank, were you nervous that the Sharks would approve the deal? What was the feeling like?

I was very confident about my business as it was something interesting and unique, but you never know if they like the product or no, they can also scold and I was sure that I had to hold my head high and be confident. I did my prep and went as I had told my friends to a mock drilling section with me so I am well prepared for it. I had assumed the worst in Shark Tank, I went with the approach that no matter what question is asked I can bring them back.

Now since you have cracked the deal what is the vision for the company?

Since the deal is crack my plan is to expand the business in Nodia and have multiple kitchens and we would be accessible to all the parts of Delhi NCR and then after six months slowly we will expand to the nearby cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh etc like how we can expand in the outer cities so that we can increase our footprints outside on Delhi.

We will also work on branding as the field that we are in faith matter a lot and I think it will be important to break it from the start and that's the place where Shark Tank will help us a lot and we got a good viewership and it's not a co- operate company it's a mother - son business who is trying to make it big and help us to put our story out.

Well, there is no doubt that Creme Castle presented the product well and hence the Sharks agreed to invest in it.

