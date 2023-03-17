Shark Tank Season 2: Audiece Verdict! As the show enters the finale week netizens share their feelings on the show and say " This season was good but the investments could have been better will look forward to Season 3"

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

This season, the sharks of the show are Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks have been really tough as investors. They have thought well and then invested in the pitcher.

The season has been doing extremely well and the audience loves watching it and has given thumbs up to the movie.

The finale is nearing and the audience is already looking forward to Season 3.

The netizens have to share what they thought about the serial and what are their views on it

Check out what the netizens had to say about this season:

Shilpa Rao : This season was much better than season 1 I really liked it and the Sharks very really good very carefully they invested and helped people to build their businesses. There was drama but at the same time, it was entertaining.

Kabir Khan: I felt the investments could have been better but the season was much better than season 1 and that’s how reality shows should function where the previous season has to be better than the present one and Shark Tank has managed to do that I can’t wait for the new season.

Sheena Bajaj: Shark Tank this time wasn’t that good I didn’t find it to be better than Season 1, I felt there was a lot of drama and unnecessary arguments between the judges which weren’t needed and I guess the investments could have been better.

Karan Oza : This season was much better than Season 1 and I am looking forward to Season 3 as this reality show is so different from the others. I like the way the Sharks go in detail and then only put their money into a certain business.

Pooja Singh : I will miss this season as the show is coming to an end, I used to wait for the weekend to watch the new episodes, but now would have to wait for Season 3. This season all the Sharks were good and very clearly they invested their money it was quite interesting. Will miss watching the show until the next one comes.

Well, there is no doubt that her show is very different from the rest of the ones and the fans will watch it.

