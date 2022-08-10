Shark Tank Season 2: Exclusive! Vineeta Singh reveals her best moment on the show and shares advice to the youth on how to begin a business

MUMBAI:Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

This season, the sharks of the show are Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks have been really tough as investors. They have thought well and then invested in the pitcher.

The season has been doing extremely well and the audience love watching it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), who is one of the Sharks on the show, and asked what would be her advice for today’s youngsters to become a business person. She also revealed the best moments that she had on the show.



What is the one thing you look for before you invest in a company?

I always believe in investing in the founders than their company. Companies may or may not sustain in the long run but a founder’s ideology does. However, if I have to invest in a company I ensure doing basic due diligence - like looking into interparty transactions. Tax compliance is a key criterion to look into before I invest. If a company fails to meet this criterion, I personally consider that as a red flag and would stay far from it. Integrity and business ethics are important to me and I would not like to lose sleep over them.

Apart from SUGAR cosmetics are you’ll plan to launch anything new?



Currently, we’re focusing on expanding our retail footprint in India and exploring newer markets outside India. SUGAR Cosmetics has a huge launch calendar with several multitasking products with sunblock, hydration, etc on the cards while the target is to double our net revenue to 500 crores.



What would be your advice to youngsters who plan to become business people in the future?

If you're leaving a corporate career to work at a start-up, remember that one of the most important ingredients you'll need to succeed is belief! Setbacks are inevitable and way too many people interrupt the power of compounding by not having enough belief.



Which has been your best moment in the show?



I have had a lot of special moments on the show, the most recent one being my interaction with Ganesh Balakrishnan. I don’t have words to describe the courage, clarity, and honesty of the entrepreneur who under the glare of 14 cameras is able to make the choice to be a better provider for his family rather than continuing to go after his dream! Watching Ganesh make that choice and not being able to help him build his dream was so hard that every time I speak about him, it makes me emotional.

