Shark Tank Season 2: Exclusive! Vineeta Singh reveals her best moment on the show and shares advice to the youth on how to begin a business

Shark Tank is one of the most loved shows on television. TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), who is one of the Sharks on the show and asked what would be her advice for today’s youngsters to become a business person. She also revealed the best moments that she had on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 07:00
Shark Tank Season 2: Exclusive! Vineeta Singh reveals her best moment on the show and shares advice to the youth on how to begin

MUMBAI:Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

This season, the sharks of the show are Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks have been really tough as investors. They have thought well and then invested in the pitcher.

The season has been doing extremely well and the audience love watching it.

ALSO READ : Mother-son duo impresses 'Shark Tank' judges with 'salad' company idea

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), who is one of the Sharks on the show, and asked what would be her advice for today’s youngsters to become a business person. She also revealed the best moments that she had on the show.


What is the one thing you look for before you invest in a company?

I always believe in investing in the founders than their company. Companies may or may not sustain in the long run but a founder’s ideology does. However, if I have to invest in a company I ensure doing basic due diligence - like looking into interparty transactions. Tax compliance is a key criterion to look into before I invest. If a company fails to meet this criterion, I personally consider that as a red flag and would stay far from it. Integrity and business ethics are important to me and I would not like to lose sleep over them.

Apart from SUGAR cosmetics are you’ll plan to launch anything new?


Currently, we’re focusing on expanding our retail footprint in India and exploring newer markets outside India. SUGAR Cosmetics has a huge launch calendar with several multitasking products with sunblock, hydration, etc on the cards while the target is to double our net revenue to 500 crores.


What would be your advice to youngsters who plan to become business people in the future?

If you're leaving a corporate career to work at a start-up, remember that one of the most important ingredients you'll need to succeed is belief! Setbacks are inevitable and way too many people interrupt the power of compounding by not having enough belief.


Which has been your best moment in the show?


I have had a lot of special moments on the show, the most recent one being my interaction with Ganesh Balakrishnan. I don’t have words to describe the courage, clarity, and honesty of the entrepreneur who under the glare of 14 cameras is able to make the choice to be a better provider for his family rather than continuing to go after his dream! Watching Ganesh make that choice and not being able to help him build his dream was so hard that every time I speak about him, it makes me emotional.

Well, there is no doubt Shark Tank is one of the most successful shows and soon, the show will be telecasting the finale.


For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal shares a work-out video, mesmerized fans call him, “Indian Tony Stark”

Shark Tank Indian Shark Tank Reality show investors Business Reality Show Amit Jain aman gupta Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Anupam Mittal Vineeta Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress
MUMBAI:Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been working for 17 years and...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Kairav takes a stand for Muskan; Manish and Swarna are shocked
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wonderful! Satya saves Sai's medical career
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “I am who I am because of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," Shakti Anand talks about his journey with Balaji from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kundali Bhagya!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut birthday: Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress

Latest Video

Related Stories
IESHAAN sEHGAAL
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal talks about participating in a reality show and shares his views on Bollywood not performing well at the Box Office
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Sandeep Rajora reveals how he bagged the role in the serial and what the star cast does off-set
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Sandeep Rajora reveals how he bagged the role in the serial and what the star cast does off-set
Shocking! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh from serial Katha Ankahee
Shocking! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh from serial Katha Ankahee
What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!
What? Did you know that These Actresses almost played the role of Vidhi in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Details Inside!
Abdu Rozik
Shocking! Abdu Rozik releases a statement on his friendship with Mc Stan says " The friendship is over and reveals how he was abused and disrespected at Stan's concert"
Paras
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'