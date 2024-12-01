Shark Tank Season 3 : The Sharks get into a debate as the discuss the interiors of the new season

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India mein sabse important kya?

In a hilarious turn of events, the seasoned Sharks found themselves caught in a lively debate over who truly reigns supreme in the entrepreneurial waters. Surprisingly, the contenders were not budding business tycoons but the unsung heroes of the set—the iconic door, the plush seating area, and the prestigious podium—all vying for the spotlight in their own unique ways.

Amidst laughter and the sweet banter, these set elements boldly declared, "We are the stars here!" The Sharks responded with a proposal that left everyone in stitches—"why not turn this backstage showdown into a venture by auctioning off these scene-stealers?”

Get ready to witness these Sharks in the tank! As they are not just investing in groundbreaking pitches but are selling the elements of the stage for success!

The panel of season 3 includes - Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho Group – InsuranceDekho..com, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of Shaadi..com – People Group, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boat, Deepinder Goyal, the Founder, and CEO of Zomato, Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder & CEO of Inshorts, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, Radhika Gupta, the MD & CEO of Edelweiss MF, Varun Dua, the Founder and CEO of ACKO, and Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder, and Chairperson of UpGrad.

