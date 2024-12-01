Shark Tank Season 3 : The Sharks get into a debate as the discuss the interiors of the new season

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 17:55
Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India mein sabse important kya?

In a hilarious turn of events, the seasoned Sharks found themselves caught in a lively debate over who truly reigns supreme in the entrepreneurial waters. Surprisingly, the contenders were not budding business tycoons but the unsung heroes of the set—the iconic door, the plush seating area, and the prestigious podium—all vying for the spotlight in their own unique ways.

Amidst laughter and the sweet banter, these set elements boldly declared, "We are the stars here!" The Sharks responded with a proposal that left everyone in stitches—"why not turn this backstage showdown into a venture by auctioning off these scene-stealers?”

Get ready to witness these Sharks in the tank! As they are not just investing in groundbreaking pitches but are selling the elements of the stage for success!

The panel of season 3 includes - Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho Group – InsuranceDekho..com, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of Shaadi..com – People Group, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal, CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO of boat, Deepinder Goyal, the Founder, and CEO of Zomato, Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder & CEO of Inshorts, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, Radhika Gupta, the MD & CEO of Edelweiss MF, Varun Dua, the Founder and CEO of ACKO, and Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder, and Chairperson of UpGrad.

Watch Shark Tank India 3 from 22nd January on Sony LIV!

 

Amit Jain Anupam Mittal Vineeta Singh Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta deepinder Goyal Azhar Iqubal Ritesh Agarwal Radhika Gupta Varun Dua Ronnie Screwvala Shark Tank India 3 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manish is unaware of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal leaves the house in anger as Vaani enters
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17 ; Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defend of Munawar Faruqui says “ If someone is quite doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties actress fulfills the wish of Manisha
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Armaan and Abhira take Krish and Charu's side to help them follow their dreams
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stumps Amit Kumar with her performance he call her an “Angelic” performer
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 ; Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defend of Munawar Faruqui says “ If someone is quite doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties actress fulfills the wish of Manisha
Menuka
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stumps Amit Kumar with her performance he call her an “Angelic” performer
Aishwarya
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “ I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she talking”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Oh No! Karan Johar bashes Isha Malviya and supports Abhishek Kumar tells the actress that her favorite thing is to be behind Abhishek
Karan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Johar supports Ankita Lokhander tells Vicky that Ankita respects his family and he knows it then why she doesn’t get it in return