Shark Tank Season 3 : The Sharks reveals how the pitchers on the show ghost them post the deal is cracked for this shocking reason

Shark Tank is one of the most unique shows on television where many founders of many companies come on the show and speak about their business in order to get investment deals with the Sharks. Ina recent interview, the Sharks revealed how the founders ghost them once the episode is aired.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 13:51
SHARK TANK SEASON 3

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The TV reality show features a host of entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of venture capitalists called 'Sharks'.

These Sharks decide whether or not to invest in their companies. They also give a chance to start-ups to raise money to expand their businesses.

In this season the sharks are Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Room, Founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be the judges of the show.

The current Season is doing exceptionally well and a lot of founders ( pitchers) have got good investments though at times the Sharks have been tough to crack.

In a recent interview the Sharaks revealed how post the show the pitchers ghost them all of sudden for these shocking reasons.

Namita said “There are many founders who have ghosted her and when we do the due diligence the numbers that they quoted in the tank to the GC to Sales they are completely off. There are also two founders who have two companies and when we tell them to merge it they wouldn’t do that, what people realize is that they see us giving these offers and then they accuse us of not completing the deal, there is a lot of integrity issues, this is one thing that everyone who is following Shark Tank should be aware off there is a margin that revealed at the tank and what comes out post the due diligence”

Vineeta said “ What also happens is that once the show is aired they get better offers from outside and they prefer to go with them”

Aman revealed that this season of Shark Tank in a span of two weeks that there is a deal that is already shown and that gut is not responding to calls.

Well, it seems like the Sharks are having a tough time dealing with a few founders which the audience were unaware of.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

