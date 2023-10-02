Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3

National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, who had taken to his social media and promised his followers to bring together his family to them, which led many to think of the return of 'The Family Man, announced what he truly meant by his previous video.
MUMBAI :National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, who had taken to his social media and promised his followers to bring together his family to them, which led many to think of the return of 'The Family Man, announced what he truly meant by his previous video.

Clearing the air, Manoj took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share that it was indeed an announcement albeit not of 'The Family Man 3' but of another streaming project 'Gulmohar', which will mark th debut of veteran star Sharmila Tagore.

He shared the poster of the film 'Gulmohar', which is a multi-generational family drama set in the heart of the capital, and brings together a star-studded cast including the Padma Bhushan and National award winning actress and former CBFC chief, Sharmila Tagore making her digital debut, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran.

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Embarking on a new challenge with the film Gulmohar, stepping out of what I am used to playing. 'Gulmohar' is a movie that is filled with love, care and comfort. It explores the different bonds and ties that lie within a family and what makes a house a home."

The film, which is set for release on March 3, has been directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chitella and Arpita Mukherjee.

Sharmila Tagore said, "'Gulmohar' is a household story that is relatable to all. It is a balance between tradition and modernity and how families can bridge that gap with love and warmth".


SOURCE-IANS

