Shashank fails to bring Anjali on right path in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Vardhan appoints Anjali as the chief of surgery for his luxury ward ward project.



However, Shashank disapproves this project, while Anjali shows full support.



Shashank tries to talk to Anjali and convince her to not join Vardhan’s project.



But Anjali is disappointed as Shashank chose Juhi over her.



Hence, Anjali supports Vardhan over Shashank and asks the latter to be happy in his daughter's happiness.



Shashank thus fails to bring Anjali on the right path.



It will be interesting to see if Anjali realizes her mistake before it is too late.