News

Shashank fails to bring Anjali on right path in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 10:01 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Vardhan appoints Anjali as the chief of surgery for his luxury ward ward project.

However, Shashank disapproves this project, while Anjali shows full support.

Shashank tries to talk to Anjali and convince her to not join Vardhan’s project.

But Anjali is disappointed as Shashank chose Juhi over her.

Hence, Anjali supports Vardhan over Shashank and asks the latter to be happy in his daughter's happiness.

Shashank thus fails to bring Anjali on the right path.

It will be interesting to see if Anjali realizes her mistake before it is too late.

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ambika
Ambika
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aalesha
Aalesha
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa

past seven days