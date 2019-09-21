News

Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia & Arjun Bijlani give a stunning performance on Dance Deewane.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: The three dapper men on India’s favourite dance reality show Dance Deewane will take over the stage with their wooing act. Shashank Khaitan, Arjun Bijlani and Tushar Kalia will be seen doing something that will set new standards for the reality shows. The young, talented and sporting men will set the stage on fire with their stunning and breath-taking moves, while performing around a pole on the Bollywood dance number ‘Saaki Saaki’.

It so happened that one of the contestants Kalpita’s breathtaking performance couldn’t keep Arjun from making the contemporary king Tushar add his oomph to the moment.  He asked Tushar to try some moves on the pole but as seconds passed, Arjun Bijlani and Shashank Khaitan too excitedly joined him seamlessly sliding  their way around the pole making it a visual treat. 

