Shashank Vyas: I gave 285 auditions, but have no regrets!

MUMBAI: It is a fact well known that it is not easy to become an actor. There are many look tests, auditions, workshops which you have to attend in order to come on screen. Actor Shashank Vyas rose to fame with his very first show Balika Vadhu, but it wasn’t easy. However, the actor has no regrets. “I know I worked really very hard. I gave almost 285 auditions and there are certain principles that I haven't changed over the years and I never will. I have believed I will reach where I want to and I have given everything to my work and till my last breath, I will give my hundred per cent. The utmost sincerity of my work determines my success,” he says.

The actor says that he has been lucky to be able to play versatile roles on screen. “The casting director is the only person who can imagine you portraying a role totally opposite to where you come. The responsibility of an actor is that he or she should try different genres, doing the same character or playing it safe is not right. An actor should be versatile. I am very proud that in all the three shows (Balika Vadhu, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Jaana Na Dil Se Door), I am playing different roles,” he says.

Ask him what is the notion of success is, and he says, “Honestly, I don't believe in success at all. I enjoy it but I don't believe in it. I don't want to understand its meaning. It’s just being on the set, doing your work, that's it for me. I think that's my maturity. I think we strive for success rather than perfection. The goal is not important, working towards a goal is important and that is what I enjoy. Initially, I was here for money but I realized that fame and money run towards you if you are sincere and perfect in your craft. If I get a number of fans, popularity and money, it doesn't guarantee good work. But the vice-versa is true.” Shashank is focused on Bollywood and would be seen in a film titled Laila Manju.