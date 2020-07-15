Shashank Vyas pays heartwarming tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's death shook the whole country. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. It's been a month now that he left this world, but it's true that many have still not been able to come to terms with his death. While most of us are still reeling from the pain, Shashank Vyas has expressed his grief through a moving poem.

The actor shared it on his Instagram account and captioned it with Sushant's song "Khairiyat" from the hit movie "Chhichhore". He wrote, "Khairiyat. Kabhi khairiyat pucho, kabhi kaifiyat pucho, kya pata tumhare bina kisi ka kya haal hai... SSR."

Through the caption he also wants everyone to be in touch with your loved ones, not just today but always. Don't get busy in the digital world, because you never know what condition someone is in, so keep checking on them.

Shashank said, "It's been one month since he left us. I wrote what I felt."

This is the third time the "Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop" actor has donned the poet's hat. He had earlier written a heart touching poem on the plight of migrant labourers, titled "Bas chal raha hai", and then another poem about love called " Bas yuhin".

For this poem, he kept the late actor's pic as the background and the lyrics goes like:

"Kyon aur kyon hua? Ye baat samajh kar bhi samajh nahi aa rahi,

Chaahta hun bhul jauon us baat ko, jo bechain mujhe kar rahi.

Jo hua agar na hua hota toh, toh ye bharipan na hota,

Rishta koi toh hoga tujhse, warna bewajeh aankhon mein paani na hota.

Soch soch kar sochta hun, ki tera jikr bhi na ho baaton mein,

Lekin halki si hi sahi, par ek cheekh toh sunai deti hai raat ke sannaton mein.

Jane anjaane sawaal kafi de gaya, itna bhi kya pyaar tha neend se ki itni jaldi so gaya.

Chaand sitaaron ko paas se dekhne wala,

Kyon unke paas ja kar, unka ho gaya.

Har mushkil se ladkar jeet gaya tha jo, na jaane kis baat se haar gaya.

Teri yaad, teri baat hamesha ke lie sama gayi, ab ye nahi jayegi,

Jab bhi jikr hoga fankaaron ka, tab teri saadgi bhari tasveer aankhein band karne par bhi, nazar aayegi."

