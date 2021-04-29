Shashank Vyas takes a break amidst the mountains

MUMBAI: Shashank Vyas is making his Bollywood debut with "Laila Manju", but before his film hits the screen, the actor decided to take a quick break. He is spending some quality time surrounded by the mountains.

He is in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, and has been treating his fans with some gorgeous views on his Instagram account. A self-confessed traveler, Shashank took off on a 12-day break, but extended his trip after the Maharashtra government announced a statewide lockdown.

After visiting the picturesque locations like Shimla, Dharmshala, Manali, Teerthan Valley and Bir Billing, he went to Rekong Peo, Chamba, Dalhousie, and the Spiti Valley.

"I am an orophile and I have been dying to see the scenic beauty of Himachal, and there was no better time than now. It was a 12-day trip to begin with, but then I extended it after the lockdown in Maharashtra, and thought of visiting the rest of Himachal as well," he said.

"There is not much crowd here and I am taking proper precautions. I am more careful than usual. I am not just wearing masks and carrying sanitizer but wearing full sleeve clothes too, yes, it's because of the weather too. Sitting at home, listening to the rising number of COVID cases, I just wanted to go out and relax, and believe me I couldn't have asked for more. This is truly the most destressing and releasing time I have spent in the last one year," Shashank added.