Shashank's big sacrifice in vain Juhi hurt

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of StarPlus’ show, Sanjivani 2 will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Anjali reveals about Shashank’s love to Juhi

Juhi gets much-disturbed post-hearing this truth.

Juhi feels Shashank ruined her entire career and confronts him.

Shashank finally gives up and answers that he took this big step because Rahul asked him to do so.

Juhi becomes more furious as Rahul and Shashank took her life’s most important decision without even asking her.

Furthermore, Juhi also informs Shashank that his big sacrifice went in vain as he would have spoken to her rather.

It would be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.