News

Shashank's big sacrifice in vain Juhi hurt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 06:05 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of StarPlus’ show, Sanjivani 2 will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Anjali reveals about Shashank’s love to Juhi

Juhi gets much-disturbed post-hearing this truth.

Juhi feels Shashank ruined her entire career and confronts him.

Shashank finally gives up and answers that he took this big step because Rahul asked him to do so.

Juhi becomes more furious as Rahul and Shashank took her life’s most important decision without even asking her.

Furthermore, Juhi also informs Shashank that his big sacrifice went in vain as he would have spoken to her rather.

It would be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Tags > StarPlus, Sanjivani 2, Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri

past seven days