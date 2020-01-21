Shashi Praskash leave the audience surprised with his performance in Suitboy

MUMBAI: Actor Shashi Prakash Chopra's latest project 'Suitboy' has left the audience surprised with his performance. Shashi Chopra is seen playing the character of the father of the main lead in superhero themed webseries which is written and directed by Dushyant Kapoor.



"When I first heard this story,I knew it would become a great show to watch, if executed correctly and I knew I wanted to be apart of the team. So that is when I and Dushyant joined forces inorder to make this project."said Shashi Prakash Chopra.



The plot of the story revolves around a young boy who come across a magical suit which makes him invisible. How he uses this invisible suit inorder to fight problems is the story of the 5 episodic web series.