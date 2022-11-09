Shashwat Tripathi points to similarities between his reel and real personalities

'Udaariyan' fame Shashwat Tripathi, who is seen playing the role of Yug in the family drama 'Swaran Ghar', talks about his character and how he relates to his on-screen personality.

MUMBAI: 'Udaariyan' fame Shashwat Tripathi, who is seen playing the role of Yug in the family drama 'Swaran Ghar', talks about his character and how he relates to his on-screen personality.

"My character Yug has now become a part of me. Earlier I couldn't relate to the character, but gradually Yug has become a reality as I found many similarities between us. And, I must add that 'Swaran Ghar' is like no other," he said.

Shashwat feels that with time, relationships have changed with the advent of social media and exposure for youth. The show reflects those changes.

"Older generation has a very different perspective of life. For them, family was everything. They weren't exposed to this blooming world, and life was simple. But today's generation has much exposure and believes in democratic approach where we get to choose whatever we find suitable. But then that is also a curse because life gets difficult and the mind stumbles if we are not guided properly and wisely," he explained.

He further elaborated that despite all the generational gaps, parents deserve due respect and care by their children once they get old.

"I think that no parents should be treated in a wrong way. They are the ones who gave us this life. Somewhere, sometimes adjustment is compulsory for both the parents and the children to have a peaceful and balanced relation," he added.

The strong message that the show gives is that parents' love is pure and beyond any expectations. "I feel that a parent's love is made of deep devotion, sacrifice and pain. It's endless and unselfish, and enduring, come what may. The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship," concluded Shashwat.

Source: IANS

 

Shashwat Tripathi Udaariyan swaran ghar family drama TellyChakkar
