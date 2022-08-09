Shaswat Tripathi: My character Yug in Swaran Ghar has now become a part of me

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:58
Shaswat Tripathi: My character Yug in Swaran Ghar has now become a part of me

MUMBAI :  Shaswat Tripathi is enjoying working in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Swaran Ghar. The actor, who plays the role of Yug in the show, feels the title of the fiction is apt and goes well with the concept too. He also talks about his character, experience and why the show stands out.
 
“My character Yug has now become a part of me. Earlier I couldn’t relate to the character, but gradually Yug has become a reality as I found many similarities between us. And, I must add that Swaran Ghar is like no other. It has its unique flavour that touches a chord in your heart,” he says.
 
The show is high on emotion and drama with regards to both inter and intrapersonal relationships in a family. “Older generation has a very different perspective over life, for them family was everything. They weren’t exposed to this blooming world, and life was simple. But today’s generation has much exposure and believes in democratic approach where we get to choose whatever we find suitable. But then that is also a curse because life gets difficult and the mind stumbles if we are not guided properly and wisely,” he explains.
 
All these are probably reasons why the current generation deals very differently with their parents than how it was earlier. “I think that no parents should be treated in a wrong way. They are the ones we have got this life. This generation is still not aware of our parent’s worth in our lives. Somewhere, sometimes adjustment is compulsory for both the parents and the children to have a peaceful and balanced relation,” he says.
 
Stories on parent-children relationships are evergreen. “I feel that a parent’s love is made of deep devotion, sacrifice and pain. It’s endless and unselfish, and enduring, come what may. The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship,” adds Shaswat.
 
 Praising the Dreamiyata team, the actor adds, “Ravie sir is the one I look up to, he is someone whose focus is all into acting. I have faith in him that he will do wonders in his career. Sargun ma’am is filled with positivity. A person like her is all we need in times when we feel low. She listens to all of us, cares a lot and takes care of us. Being an actor she understands what we go through and what we need. I am grateful to have been working with them.”
Attachments area

Shaswat Tripathi Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Swaran Ghar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi tries to sneak in, Suman sees her in a camera recording
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has made a place...
Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics
MUMBAI :  Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of...
Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin
MUMBAI :  One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the...
WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss'...
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur
MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube...
Ishita Ganguly to be seen as a new entry and playing a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’
MUMBAI: Ishita Ganguly is a renown actress of the television industry. The bong beauty is full of versality which makes...
Recent Stories
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned o
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned out to be a learning experience
Latest Video