Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma REMINICES enacting the role inspired by former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar for ‘THIS’ Bollywood film!

MUMBAI: Karanvir Sharma is one of the most popular faces on television today.

He is currently seen in Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Debattama Saha and the audience lauds the chemistry. It is applaud worthy to witness how male leads are nailing the roles on-screen and complementing the on-screen female counterparts without compromising on their on-screen character’s importance. Karanvir’s character Shaurya was introduced as a selfish man who believes in the old age chauvinistic ideas regarding gender based equality, however his sets of values and ethics break as a bright student Anokhi is introduced and he Shaurya develops feelings.

Apart from this show, Shaurya has also acted in Bollywood film Azhar featuring Emraan Hashmi. The story is inspired from the life of Indian cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Karanvir portrayed the character of Manoj Shinde which was inspired by Manoj Prabhakar in the film.

Looks like today marks 5 years of him playing the character and Karanvir, reminiscing about his experience shooting for the film posted an update on social media and also shared his look which he portrayed in the film.

Take a look:

Show your love for Karanvir in the comments below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Conflict amid Manish and Kartik over Sirat's exit)

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani premiered on 21 December 2020 on StarPlus. The series is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Mohor and is produced under DJ's a Creative Unit.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Bollywood, Television and the OTT medium.