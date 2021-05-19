Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Sooraj Thapar returns home COVID-free

MUMBAI: Sooraj Thapar is a well-known actor. His current television project is Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

The actor, who was shooting for the show in Goa, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was soon running a high fever after returning to Mumbai. Getting a bed wasn’t easy and it was only after his wife Dipti and a few other members from his family did some running around that they eventually admitted him to a hospital in Goregaon. Post that, he was shifted to Lilavati Hospital (Bandra).

According to a report in the Times Of India, the latest on Sooraj's front is that he has recovered and gone home. His close friend, actor Navin Saini, confirmed and said to the daily, "Yes, Sooraj has been discharged. He went home yesterday. He had breathing issues when he'd tested positive. He is much better now. His fever has gone. He is talking and eating well." Was Sooraj on oxygen support? Navin Saini said, "Yes, but his oxygen rate is under control now. Sooraj is still feeling weak though, but he's resting it out and should be absolutely fine in the next seven days or so."

