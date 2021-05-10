Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Sooraj Thapar who tested COVID-19 positive is stable now

MUMBAI: Sooraj Thapar, who is a well-known actor, tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Mumbai recently. The actor had been to Goa earlier, for the shoot of his show Shaurya Aur Anokhi. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai’s Goregaon, after his condition deteriorated, as per reports. The report stated that the actor started feeling feverish when he landed in Mumbai. Later, when Thapar reached home, he developed a high fever and had to be hospitalized.

As per a report in the Times of India, a close friend of Sooraj Thapar said the actor’s condition is stable now. The friend close to the family said, “When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn't easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon." The family friend added, "His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU. The entire hospital is small and has few beds. Hopefully, he will get well soon."

In the report, the family friend confirmed that Sooraj Thapar’s condition is stable and that he is not in the ICU. Earlier, reports surfaced that Sooraj Thapar’s condition has deteriorated and that he is in the ICU.

On the work front, Sooraj plays Tej Sabarwal in the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

