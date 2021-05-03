Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani to go off air in the month of June?

MUMBAI: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is one of the most loved shows on television and the new paring of Shaurya and Anokhi is been loved by the audiences.

The COVID situation is out contrary is increasing rapidly and many working sectors have been affected by this second wave and one of the sectors is the entertainment business.

We have seen with the shooting being stalled in Mumbai many shows have shifted their shooting locations, on the other hand, many shows are getting a warning from the channels whereas some shows might be going off air.

As per media reports, it seems that Star Plus show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani might be going off-air in the month of June owing to low TRP ratings though there is no confirmation about the same.

It has been only quite a few months to which the serial as gone air and now seems like the channel as given an ultimatum to the show.

Well, we know that all you SAAKK fans will be very disappointed by the news, but one should wait for a formal confirmation.

Where Star plus shows are also on the radar, Zee Tv shows like Qurbaan Hua, Tujhse Hai Raabta too might be going off-air in a month’s time.

Seems like the entire television industry is looking at a re-vamp of shows and soon all the channels will be having new shows that will be telecasted, to many shows will also be saying goodbye.

