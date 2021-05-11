Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani star Hitesh Bhardwaj reveals how he bagged a job as an RJ during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is being loved by the viewers.

We have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi have faced several challenges in the past. However, fate has always brought them together.

The viewers have seen that Shaurya is getting jealous of ACP Ahir and Anokhi's friendship. He can't stand seeing them together.

However, after all the misunderstandings, Shaurya and Anokhi have resolved their differences.

But now it seems the show is all set to soon witness a love triangle between Anokhi, Ahir and Shaurya.

While Anokhi and Ahir are good friends but Shaurya and Anokhi are now falling for each other in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

This can lead to some serious obstacles for Shaurya and Anokhi even before their love story kickstarts.

While Hitesh is a wonderful actor and has proved his mettle in acting with many shows in the past, the actor also has many other hidden talents.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Hitesh opens up about his RJing job and how he bagged this opportunity.

Revealing how he spent his last lockdown, Hitesh said, ''The last year's lockdown was quite beautiful. Everyone did something or the other to pass their time. I did some workshops, made some videos and I always wanted to write something, so I did that.''

The actor further added, ''I used to write poetries and share it on Instagram during those times and that's how I bagged the job of an RJ and I became a Radio Jockey.''

On being asked if he is continuing with his job along with his acting career, Hitesh said, ''I try to balance it with my work. I do the show when I want to. I would have never got a chance to explore this side of mine if it wasn't this situation.''

Great going, Hitesh!

