She is aware of what jokes are going to be cracked: Kiku Sharda on Archana Puran Singh

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show and shares a great bond with the rest of the cast. Archana is ofter the centre of jokes and trolls by the actors on the show, and the actress takes it sportingly as all of them have known each other for the past 8 to 10 years and have even worked together in the past.

However, a few months ago, Kapil Sharma and the rest of the team faced the fury of the audience as they were not happy to see this happening all the time. In a recent interaction, Kiku Sharda opened up on this controversy and stated that Archana is as much as a co-star like any of the others.

'Krushna, Bharti, Kapil share a great bond with Archana ji and it is a very long association. They have known and worked with each other since the Comedy Circus days. I have done only 1 season of Comedy Circus but they have worked together on 17 seasons and for some 8 years. They share such a strong bond and now working on TKSS, it has become stronger. When we shoot for TKSS we make sure that any celebrity visiting our show should not feel bad. We draw a line and don't go over the top with our jokes. We try our best to not hurt anyone with our jokes. We make fun of each other and pull each other's leg. Archana ji is as much as a co-star like any of us. One needs to understand that she is part of the team and we create jokes sitting with each other. She is very much aware of what jokes are going to be cracked and what the script is,' stated Kiku, who plays Baccha Yadav.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh's reaction, he said, 'Archana Ji takes them very sportingly. It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other's leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that's the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn't mind it all. But with due respect, if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry.'

Credits: India Forums