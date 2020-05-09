She has done such beautiful scenes: Shweta Tiwari on daughter Palak

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is among the most talented actresses. Her daughter Palak Tiwari will make her debut in the next few years. The mother-daughter duo opened up on many things to a media portal. Here are excerpts.

'Growing up I used to watch a lot of TV and I was fascinated by this woman wearing a saree and dancing. That was one thing that made an impression on me. For the longest time in my life, I did not know my mom is an actress. I had decided to be an actor way before I knew what an actor meant. Then I found out that she is an actor. Earlier for me, I thought every mother comes on TV and it was a normal thing. I did not know any different,' Palak shared

About prepping for acting, Palak added, 'In terms of acting, I feel like nobody can teach you talent, you can enhance it but you can't just grow talent. So what I try to do is I like to watch shows which have good actors because I feel as an actor, you are so impressionable by the work you watch. And then I see how I would do it differently.'

Shweta emotionally continued, 'I have so many videos (of Palak acting). What I do is whenever I am home, I give her scenes and ask her to perform it naturally. She has done such beautiful scenes. Sometimes, I see it I feel so emotional and overwhelmed. I am so proud of her, she is such a good actor.'

