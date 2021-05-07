SHE holds a special place in Kundlai Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi’s LIFE!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms show, Kundali Bhagya is a very popular show on television. The audience cannot have enough of the Zee TV show.

A spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya, the show features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The antagonist off the show is Prithvi played by actor Sanjay Gagnani. The audience cannot have enough of what the actor brings to the table and enjoys watching all shades of his personality on television.

The entertainment industry is a small place where people can connect with each other easily and cross paths while shooting together. Since they spend a lot of time on the sets together they become the best of friends or even like family. And for actor Sanjay, he has found a BFF in Aditi Sharma!

Sanjay took a trip to social media to share a photo and looks like she is an important part of his life.

According to the current drama in the Zee TV show, Everyone in the court is shocked and doesn’t know how to react, Preeta keeps telling the judge that Karan is innocent and he hasn’t done anything but the court doesn’t listen to her.

Karan is arrested and Preeta feels helpless. She tells Karan what he has done is wrong and this is not acceptable, and that she is very upset.

