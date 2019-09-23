News

SHE is Nakuul Mehta’s CHOSEN FAMILY! No, it's not Jankee...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Your style speaks the most about your personality and personal choices, they say!

This is something that can be said about telly town hottie Nakuul Mehta. He is hands-down one of the most good looking and charming actors of television. Apart from acing his on-screen characters, Nakuul has also taken viewers by surprise with his fashion game.

He is currently off television and is travelling with his wife, exploring new places, and spending time with his loved ones. Among these friends are designer Neema Lulla and actor Manav Gohil, whom he considers his family!

Nakuul took to social media to share a post of Neema Lulla and captioned it as his ‘chosen family’, and we think that is a pretty sweet gesture by the man. Take a look.



Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Neema Lulla, Manav Gohil, Chosen family, Jankee Parekh,

