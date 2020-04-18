News

She says so much without saying anything: Kunaal Roy Kapur on Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Kunaal Roy Kapur is all set for his upcoming short film, Smartphone, where he shares the screen with Hina Khan and Akshay Oberoi. It will release on April 24. 

Before it hits the web, the actor spoke about the project and his co-stars.  Kunaal said, 'We had a great time. It's always great to work with people you have a rapport with and respect. I’ve worked with Akshay in the past, in Kaalakaandi, and although we didn’t have any scenes together in that film, yet we bonded really well. He has his head screwed on right, he loves acting and the process, great guy to work with. It was my first time working with Hina and she is such a talented actor, so much depth and she says so much without saying anything. She was amazingly professional and a total sport, super enthusiastic about getting things right.' 

Interestingly, the makers had big plans for the announcement of the film. They were supposed to drop its motion picture on March 15, 2020 and the trailer was to be launched on March 18, followed by media interactions. But the event got cancelled, as the country got hit by Coronavirus pandemic. It is produced by Vibhu Agarwal and co-produced by Aditya Bhatia, Ashish Kapoor, and Ankush Bhatt.

