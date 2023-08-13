Sheeba Akashdeep: One has to be smart and practical enough to choose the right opportunities at the right time

Sheeba Akashdeep

MUMBAI: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that there comes a time in every actor’s life where they must have the wisdom to pick up the right opportunity for themselves. She says that she only looks at the part she has to play while picking up work, and doesn’t let the medium be a barrier- film , Tv , web it’s all great
“I go by instinct and be it TV or films . Opportunities matter. I want to work constantly. I have no hang-ups about doing a daily soap. One has to be wise and practical enough to choose opportunities,” she says.
The actress has recently bagged a role in Rajan Shahi’s ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si’ and is loving her character. “My character name is Pammi Sood. She is a boss lady. As you know Rajan Shahi's shows are very character-oriented where each and every character has a story to tell and a backstory. In Naagin too, I played a Punjabi character, and here also it's a Punjabi character but both are very different in terms of look and emotion.she says.
She says that while different platforms come with their diverse demands, good acting is the foundation for everything. “Between Bollywood and daily soaps, the pace is the main difference and everything else is pretty much the same where you act to the best of your ability. I also do films still and TV as well so for me it's balanced and I am in a good space work-wise currently. Choosing to do interesting work and loads of different characters is where I am right now in my mind space. The medium of work or language for the matter is not relevant; just good, important acting parts is what I am hungry for,” she says.


 

 


 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 23:15

