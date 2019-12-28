Sheetal Jaiswal to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: While television show Kumkum Bhagya has been delivering content which is keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with the kidnap drama, the show plans to add a new twist to the plot which will spice up the sequence all the more.

According to our sources, television actress Sheetal Jaiswal will soon make an entry in Kumkum Bhagya and will have a picotal role to play. Sheetal has featured in shows like Shakti, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kasam, Ishq Subhan Allah among various other projects. She is currently a part of Colors’ supernatural drama Naagin 4.

We could not get through her for a comment.

It has been over five years that Kumkum Bhagya has entertained the audience and from the way it is performing on the BARC charts, looks like it will continue doing so. Sheetal seems to be quite lucky to be a part of two blockbuster projects from the Balaji camp.

