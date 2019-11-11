Sheetal Jaiswal roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

MUMBAI: As promised, TellyChakkar is back to update our readers with another news on TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin 4 which is produced Balaji Telefilms.



We have learned that TV actress Sheetal Jaiswal, who has featured in shows like Kumkum Bhayga, Shakti, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kasam, Ishq Subhan Allah amongst others, has been roped in for the show.



Sheetal will play a negative role. She will be seen as male lead’s sister.



TellyChakkar broke the news about Jasmin Bhasin and Manit Joura has been locked along with Nia Sharma to play the leads in Naagin 4.



We have also mentioned about Aparna Kumar and Sayantani Ghosh have joined the cast to play pivotal roles in the drama.



Naagin 4 is expected is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7 December (2019) at 8pm.



Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has received great response for all three seasons. For the fourth instalment, there will be two naagins, one positive and one negative.



Here’s wishing the entire cast good luck!