Sheetal Ranjankar bags Colors’ Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ upcoming show Naati Pinki Ki Lambi Love story produced by Bodhi Tree. Nil Battey Sannata actress Riya Shukla has been roped in to play the titular role in the project.

Well, the title of the show itself explains that it revolves around a girl named Pinky who is a short heighted however she is confident that she will meet her dream boy who will accept her.

We exclusively reported about Puneet Choksey, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Jas Karan Gandhi bagging the project.

( Read here: Jas Karan Gandhi bags Colors' Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story)

Now, the latest update is that actress Sheetal Ranjankar will also be seen in the project and will have a prominent role to portray.

Sheetal is a model turned actress, she will also be seen in a short film titled Moksh alongside Rajnesh Duggal.

We tried to get in touch with her for a comment but she remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.