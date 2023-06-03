Sheezan Khan finally reunites with his family says, “i miss Tunisha…”

Now, after 70 days in custody, Sheezan Khan has been released on bail. After being released from Thane Central Jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 15:31
Sheezan Khan finally reunites with his family says, “i miss Tunisha…”

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. 

Also Read- After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

Now, after 70 days in custody, Sheezan Khan has been released on bail. After being released from Thane Central Jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his family. He said, “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.”

An emotional Sheezan added, “Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother”

Speaking about Tunisha, with a heavy heart, Sheezan Khan, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.” 

Also Read- Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 15:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat gets in a romantic mood on Holi; handcuffs Sai to himself
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu will be in a critical state as he is hit by a truck
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama and Anuj make it clear to Maya that they are made for each other
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Mayya feels insecure about Anupama and takes a firm decision to take little Anu away
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shweta Khanduri
Hotness Alert! One Stop for Love and The Judgement Day actress Shweta Khanduri is too hot to handle in these pictures, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?
As Sony TV's MasterChef India reaches Abu Dhabi, Gurkirat Singh and Nayanjyoti Saikia's Arabic dish gives the judges a taste of
As Sony TV's MasterChef India reaches Abu Dhabi, Gurkirat Singh and Nayanjyoti Saikia's Arabic dish gives the judges a taste of UAE!
Gurkirat
Master Chef India Season 7: Gurkirat does a big goof-up; upsets the judges of the show
Anushka Sharma
“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13
Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Zee TV’s next fun gaming reality show- Bzinga
Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Zee TV’s next fun gaming reality show- Bzinga
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Ke Chaar Saal Bemisaal!