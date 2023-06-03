Sheezan Khan finally reunites with his family says, “i miss Tunisha…”

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Also Read- After TV actress Tunisha Sharma, social- media influencer Leena Nagawanshi commits suicide

Now, after 70 days in custody, Sheezan Khan has been released on bail. After being released from Thane Central Jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his family. He said, “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them.”

An emotional Sheezan added, “Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother”

Speaking about Tunisha, with a heavy heart, Sheezan Khan, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.”

Also Read- Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI