Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This process is fun, tiring and time taking. But the end result is always a fulfilling experience. Actor Sheezan Khan talks about how confused he was as a teenager, what made him take up acting and his experience up till now.

“As a teenager, I believe it is very early for anyone to talk about their future plans. It is very uncertain. But, you definitely get to know about the child's interests. I knew deep in my heart that I wouldn’t be able to do the 9-to-5 job and I have always been passionate about acting, and I love it. I remember when I was a teenager, I knew that I could be somewhere in the entertainment business because I had a dance performance, and the reaction I saw after the performance made me very happy, and the smile I saw in the audiences’ face moved me. And I chose the entertainment Industry. Right now, I enjoy working 15–16 hours a day,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Jodha Akbar, Tara From Satara and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Everything has its pros and cons, but Sheezan is very happy being a part of showbiz. He shares his stand and the way he deals with everything. He also thanks his family for their constant support.

“I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it. My family never puts pressure on me, even knowing that our financial conditions were not that stable. My mother is a single parent and has raised me with good values and gave me a proper education. Whatever I’ve got is only from her, and I give all the credit to her alone. She always lets me be, always supports me. I think if the child gets successful, the reason is the parents support. One thing I would say is that if you have your family’s support, you will excel not only in your career but in life as well,” he adds.