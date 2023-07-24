Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 01:15
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This process is fun, tiring and time taking. But the end result is always a fulfilling experience. Actor Sheezan Khan talks about how confused he was as a teenager, what made him take up acting and his experience up till now.

“As a teenager, I believe it is very early for anyone to talk about their future plans. It is very uncertain. But, you definitely get to know about the child's interests. I knew deep in my heart that I wouldn’t be able to do the 9-to-5 job and I have always been passionate about acting, and I love it. I remember when I was a teenager, I knew that I could be somewhere in the entertainment business because I had a dance performance, and the reaction I saw after the performance made me very happy, and the smile I saw in the audiences’ face moved me. And I chose the entertainment Industry. Right now, I enjoy working 15–16 hours a day,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Jodha Akbar, Tara From Satara and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Everything has its pros and cons, but Sheezan is very happy being a part of showbiz. He shares his stand and the way he deals with everything. He also thanks his family for their constant support.

“I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it. My family never puts pressure on me, even knowing that our financial conditions were not that stable. My mother is a single parent and has raised me with good values and gave me a proper education. Whatever I’ve got is only from her, and I give all the credit to her alone. She always lets me be, always supports me. I think if the child gets successful, the reason is the parents support. One thing I would say is that if you have your family’s support, you will excel not only in your career but in life as well,” he adds.

Sheezan Khan Jodha Akbar Tara Satara Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 01:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma on her bond with husband Mimoh Chakraborty: I admire him in all respects and he reciprocates it too
MUMBAI: Madalsa Sharma and Mimoh Chakraborty celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 10. The celebrity...
Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it
MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This...
Shivin Narang: I myself will soon be making my debut on OTT, and I am supportive of its benefits
MUMBAI: Even though there have been a string of hit blockbusters like Pathan, Tu Jhooti Mein Makaar, The Kerala Story,...
Throwback! Aishwarya Rai's advice for young girls seeking an ideal man gets a mixed reaction from fans, check it out
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wise words on how girls change their desire over time to have a man in their lives are...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Madalsa Sharma
Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma on her bond with husband Mimoh Chakraborty: I admire him in all respects and he reciprocates it too
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang: I myself will soon be making my debut on OTT, and I am supportive of its benefits
Ratan Raajputh
What! When Ratan Raajput broke her silence on why she rejected South films: "They said it's very common here to compromise"
Shakti Arora
Interesting! From Shakti Arora to Sanjay Gagnani, these actors refused to play aged characters on screen
Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma: I have gone through this process where personal choices led to my replacement from projects