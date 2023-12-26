Sheezan Khan: I no longer acknowledge friends who are only interested in partying, chilling together

MUMBAI: Actor Sheezan Khan says that he has reached a point in his life where he just wants to have genuine friendships. He adds that he is no longer interested in friends who just want to ‘hang out’ together and are not there when he needs them.

“In a friendship we expect a lot. If it's a relationship of love, we sit with different expectations, but with friendship, it's a kind of relationship where we invest a variety of expectations or at least the expectation that the person will stand by us in tough times. My experiences have been such that I have given a lot, not only to family but also to friendships, including the one that lasted for eight years. However, I would say that it was a convenience-based friendship from their side. Whenever I needed them, they were not there for me. I no longer acknowledge or pay attention to friends who are only interested in partying or chilling together. I am better off without such superficial friendships, and personally, I believe it's about time and effort. First, understand whether the person is worthy of your friendship and if you will learn something from them or not,” he says.

He adds that we need to take out time for our emotional and mental health as well. “In our busy lives, we often focus on work and daily tasks, forgetting to take care of our emotions. It's important to find a balance for our well-being and happiness,” he says.

He adds, “Ignoring feelings, not making time for friends and love, and obsessing over success can really mess with our mental well-being. We need emotional connections and balance in our lives to stay mentally healthy. It's okay to take a break, seek support, and enjoy relationships along the way.”