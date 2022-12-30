From Sheezan Khan to Paras Kalnawat, actors who were replaced in their shows for various reasons by makers

MUMBAI :The recent suicide of young TV actress Tunisha Sharma, has sent shock waves through the Television industry. While the actress’s sudden passing has brought the on-going show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul, to a standstill, the makers have also been forced to replace the lead actor along with the actress.

While the show Alibaba will get a new leading pair, there are other shows where their actors have also been previously replaced. Here is the list of those actors and shows;

Paras Kalnawat- Anupamaa

While Paras was a part of the show Anupamaa, he had reportedly signed the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show’s director released a statement about replacing the actor that read, “We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Paras however later said that he quit the show due to politics on set.

Karan Singh Grover- Qubool Hai

Actor Karan Singh Grover is a well known name in the Television industry. He was replaced in the show Qubool Hai reportedly for his unprofessional behavior.

Rishabh Sinha- Qubool Hai

Rishabh who played the younger brother of Karan Singh Grover in the show was replaced by the makers after the actor signed another show despite having an exclusive contract. He was shown the door post that.

Shilpa Shinde- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

Shilpa Shinde, who played the role of Angoori Bhabi in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, had accused the makers of mental torture and walked out of the show.



Sheezan Khan - Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul

TV actor Sheezan Khan who was playing the lead in SAB TV’s Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested after leading actress of the show Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in his makeup room on the show’s set. The two were reportedly dating. The actress’s mother also accused Sheezan of mentally torturing and betraying her daughter’s trust. He is currently in judicial custody and the markers have replaced Khan with Abhishek Nigam as the new lead Alibaba.

