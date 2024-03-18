Sheezan Khan on Ramadan: The entire 30 days feels like a festival

MUMBAI : Ramadan is a treasured time for actor Sheezan Khan, and his family. He says that he makes sure to be his best self, and spend time with his family during this period.

“Ramadan has always been very special for us. The whole 30 days feels like a festival and is filled with childhood memories. While the festive season is not celebrated as much as it used to be during our childhood, we used to visit our grandparents' home and exchange iftar with neighbours. It teaches us patience, and fasting is a test of patience in life. I believe we should practice patience throughout the year,” he says.

He adds, “I try to fast for all 30 days, but sometimes I miss it. But I make sure I am always present during iftar.”

Talking about his traditions, he says, “During Ramadan, I have a special tradition. Instead of going out to celebrate iftar (the evening meal to break the fast), I like to stay at home with my family. We gather together, and make sure to pray during this time. It becomes a happy and enjoyable moment because friends and family often come over to join us. It's a simple and cherished tradition of celebrating the special meal and prayers in the comfort of our home, surrounded by loved ones.”

He adds, “My favorite food is onion pakoras and fruit salad, but I am on a diet, so I don't eat much.”

As for how the festival changes him, he says, “During Ramadan, I notice positive changes in myself. We become more mindful, avoiding wrongdoing, fights, and arguments. The month encourages self-reflection and introspection. It's a special time where practicing patience becomes a priority, and we strive to bring more calmness and understanding into our daily lives.”