MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide and Sheezan Khan, her co-star from Alibaba- Daastaan-e-Kabul was arrested for abetment to suicide. The investigation in the case is still on-going. Tunisha’s mother is of the opinion that Sheezan should be blamed for the same.

Sheezan has been in judicial custody and his sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz and mother are trying to prove him innocent. Now the latest update suggests that reportedly, Sheezan’s lawyer has moved to Bombay High Court.

Shailendra Mishra, his lawyer has moved to the higher court after Vasai court rejected the bail appeal. There are two pleas registered, one seeking to quash the FIR against the actor and the second one, seeking bail.

Reported by another portal, the court appeal was held on 23rd January and the court directed Sheezan’s lawyer to serve Tunisha’s mother with a notice to appear in court on the 30th January for the next hearing.

