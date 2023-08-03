Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz shares the first family picture with the Ali Baba : Dastaan-E-Kabul actor after his bail in Tunisha Sharma case

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. His sister Shafaq Naaz has now shared the actor’s first picture with the family after his release.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account she wrote, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us. #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily”

Actor Jaswir Kaur commented, “So happy to see you all together, family.” Arti Singh Sharma wrote, “So happy to see this. God bless u all.” One fan wrote, “Mashallah, so happy to see Sheezan bhai!”

