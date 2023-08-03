Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz shares the first family picture with the Ali Baba : Dastaan-E-Kabul actor after his bail in Tunisha Sharma case

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 11:38
Shafaq Naaz

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. 

Also Read-Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released. His sister Shafaq Naaz has now shared the actor’s first picture with the family after his release. 

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account she wrote, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us. #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily”

Actor Jaswir Kaur commented, “So happy to see you all together, family.” Arti Singh Sharma wrote, “So happy to see this. God bless u all.” One fan wrote, “Mashallah, so happy to see Sheezan bhai!”

Also Read- Exclusive! Abishek Nigam breaks his silence on Sheezan Khan getting bail; says, “I am happy for him as no one wishes to stay at the same place and I always wish good for everyone”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- pinkvilla

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 11:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sexy! Check out some of the sizzling bikini pictures of OTT actress Ruhi Singh
MUMBAI: Actress Ruhi Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to the mentor for the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz shares the first family picture with the Ali Baba : Dastaan-E-Kabul actor after his bail in Tunisha Sharma case
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. The real life love birds from the show- Alice...
Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.  ...
Recent Stories
Rituraj Singh
Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2

Latest Video

Related Stories
Munawar Faruqui
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to the mentor for the upcoming season
Kanwar Dhillon
Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out
Nitish Bharadwaj
Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj rejected the role of Lord Krishna at first, here’s why
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De reveals about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being in love? Says “Toh pyaar hai…”
Womens Day
On Women’s Day, television’s female leads talk about embracing equity!
srishti Singh
Exclusive! Here's something you didn't know about the Chashni actress Srishti Singh